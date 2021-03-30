Renown Health invites community to thank a doctor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health is inviting the community to honor and celebrate physicians on National Doctor’s Day.

“While COVID-19 may have given many a doctors a chance to shine for their lifesaving work, their compassion and dedication will undoubtedly outlive the pandemic,” Renown said in a statement.

The community is asked to join in the celebration by writing a thank you note to a doctor who has made a difference in your life or a loved one’s life.

You can submit your note here.

You can also make a charitable donation to the Physicians Charitable Fund at Renown Health. The fund supports projects, including providing access to the latest technologies, medical services and programs for the community. Online donations can be made here.

