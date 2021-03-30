Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An unfortunate category so many Nevadans are now a part of; losing a loved one due to COVID-19.

To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus. March 28, 2021 was the one-year mark of Washoe County’s first death, 47-year-old Bruce McAllister, who worked at the VA Hospital.

His widow is now sharing the journey for her and her young son as they approach 12 months without their rock.

“We still don’t want to face it you know, but we know that we have to,” Alana Dixon-McAllister states. It’s a reality just as raw as it was last March, with the title of widow that no one ever wants to bear. Dixon McAllister lost her husband Bruce March 28, 2020… after complications with the Coronavirus. He also had Graves Disease. We caught up virtually, because her and her son Bryce moved to Las Vegas in July to be closer to family.

“I’m in grief counseling right now, Bryce is also in counseling, just trying to figure out how to deal with our emotions because it’s something we’ve never experienced before. You know, everybody eventually deals with death, but we have been more traumatized than anything because it wasn’t something we could actually mentally prepare for,” she tells KOLO 8.

We’re all still living in a new realm of restrictions, masks and vaccinations. It’s been a difficult year, especially when milestones arrive, as she explains, “After his death, we had our anniversary which is May 1st and that was really hard to not have him around for our sixth anniversary. We had mine and Bryce’s birthdays in august, that was another difficult one. Christmas, you know not having him around to wrap presents and opening up presents the day after.” These celebrations were already altered due to limitations, but they still lacked that irreplaceable spark.

Bruce is gone physically, but many characteristics are very present in their son, as Alana exclaims, “His quick wit, his comebacks and joke telling. And also his loving nature, he’s extremely caring just like his dad was.”

Alana wants to send unlimited virtual hugs to everyone in Northern Nevada who donated, prayed, called and offered condolences, adding, “All the love and support we got helped out tremendously. I know we couldn’t all gather around each other like we wanted to because it was the beginning of COVID but I’m extremely appreciative.”

This deadly virus is still evident around the world. Alana hopes we all stay diligent, as too many families have experienced unbearable pain. “He was just a really special guy that was taken way too soon and we miss him a lot,” Alana says.

Alana and Bryce started a garden in their new backyard and are happy to have closer relatives nearby. Her son Bryce is in the 6th grade and they’re hopeful to make a visit this summer back to our area if some of our favorite events get the green light to return.

