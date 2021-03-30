Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor argued that a judge should deny a release request by a Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the internet horror character Slender Man because she remains a danger to others.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier earlier this month asked a Waukesha County judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was sentenced in 2017 to spend 25 years.

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argues in response to the request that Weier cannot be safely released.

The judge has scheduled a hearing June 11.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when the girls were 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Shooting victim in Sparks identified
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death

Latest News

Colt McLain, 3, needed surgery after he swallowed a battery out of an electronic drawing pad....
Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery
The panel discussed the current climate regarding the rise of hate crimes against Asian...
Stop The Hate Town Hall
Ashley Frey is the co-owner of Frey Distillery in Fallon and works in a field that generally...
Ashley Frey WHM
Batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body. Parents are urged to call...
Boy, 3, needed surgery after swallowing battery from electronic pad
Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
Nevada AG Ford hosts virtual Anti-Asian hate town hall