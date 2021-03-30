Advertisement

No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a 2017 protest over another officer’s acquittal that he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury on Monday acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in connection to the attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone.

The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving semi
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Shooting victim in Sparks identified
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death

Latest News

Colt McLain, 3, needed surgery after he swallowed a battery out of an electronic drawing pad....
Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery
The panel discussed the current climate regarding the rise of hate crimes against Asian...
Stop The Hate Town Hall
Ashley Frey is the co-owner of Frey Distillery in Fallon and works in a field that generally...
Ashley Frey WHM
Batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body. Parents are urged to call...
Boy, 3, needed surgery after swallowing battery from electronic pad
Stop Asian Hate protest in San Francisco, California.
Nevada AG Ford hosts virtual Anti-Asian hate town hall