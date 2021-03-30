LTCC Offering Limited In-Person Student Services, Face-to-Face Classes in Spring

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -- As of Monday, March 29 Lake Tahoe Community College is bringing back limited in-person student services and face-to-face classes.

School leaders made this decision because of the declining coronavirus cases and growing access to the vaccine.

Strict safety protocols for entering and leaving the College grounds are in place.

Mask guidelines will be enforced and the School is limiting services to enrolling and current students for now.

The college President talked about what students can expect this week.

“It’s a combination ranging in everything from English to Math courses to a lot of things like the sciences and the arts that are harder to do online,” said Jeff DeFranco.

Security will enforce masks are worn. It will also keep people from congregating in common areas.

Anyone going to the Campus is asked to conduct their business in a timely way and leave promptly when finished.

