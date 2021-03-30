Advertisement

LTCC Offering Limited In-Person Student Services, Face-to-Face Classes in Spring

By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -- As of Monday, March 29 Lake Tahoe Community College is bringing back limited in-person student services and face-to-face classes.

School leaders made this decision because of the declining coronavirus cases and growing access to the vaccine.

Strict safety protocols for entering and leaving the College grounds are in place.

Mask guidelines will be enforced and the School is limiting services to enrolling and current students for now.

The college President talked about what students can expect this week.

“It’s a combination ranging in everything from English to Math courses to a lot of things like the sciences and the arts that are harder to do online,” said Jeff DeFranco.

Security will enforce masks are worn. It will also keep people from congregating in common areas.

Anyone going to the Campus is asked to conduct their business in a timely way and leave promptly when finished.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death