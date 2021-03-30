Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium through May

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced an emergency directive to extend Nevada’s eviction moratorium another two months, to expire at the end of May.

The extension comes with an additional requirement that when landlords give a tenant notice, they must also include information on available rental assistance programs and how tenants can access them.

Gov. Sisolak said the moratorium will not be extended again.

He said the extension will allow more time for Nevadans to get vaccinated and more time for the economy to continue to recover which will help our housing prices.

After the 60 days, landlords can go to court and file evictions. But CDC protections will stay in place for another 30 days, meaning no one will be evicted because the Federal Eviction Moratorium is still in effect.

On Monday, the Biden administration extended the federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are some resources for people looking for rental assistance:

Nevada Housing Division

Home Means Nevada

Nevada Rural Housing Authority

