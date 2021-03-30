Advertisement

Full contact sports get the green light

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new directive allowing full and close contact sports in Nevada to resume for adults and youth goes into effect Tuesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team submitted new recommendations allowing these sports to resume with certain testing and mitigation measures in place.

Leagues will also need to adopt a preparedness and safety plan before starting competitions or matches. Organizers are encouraged to work with their local health authority on developing guidelines

Individuals participating in full-contact sports that are not organized through a recreational league, club, or other association (ex: pick-up basketball games) are not required to submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan and are not required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to participating.

More information can be found in the attached guidance:

