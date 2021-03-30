Empower Nevada Teachers group launches statewide K-12 funding campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Empower Nevada Teachers group is gearing up up for a statewide campaign.

This campaign is comprised of business, education and community leaders.

It’s all to raise awareness in hopes lawmakers will set goals to at least fund public schools students at the national average per pupil.

Calen Evans is the president of Empower Nevada Teachers and an educator in Washoe County.

“Unfortunately we have the largest class size in the entire country,” said Evans. “We are ranked the very bottom as of per pupil funding and spend $3,000 less per student in Nevada.

Evans says it’s an ongoing cycle, as more money comes in from the federal or county level, the state contributes less to education as other funding is received.

“So we may pass marijuana revenue tax right and people are thinking this will be a surplus to education,” added Evans. “Well all lawmakers are doing is taking that money from the general fund and putting it into other areas.”

Nevada has consistently ranked low in finance per quality counts and school funding and efforts.

Evans says he hopes this campaign will help raise awareness and to support a pledge which will be sent to legislators to implement these needs by 2030.

“We need to identify specific funding measures in the legislative session that can be implented in the 2023 session because it’s going to take years before that money can work its way in,” explained Evans. “There’s a lot of issues with public education in Nevada. Its a big mountain to tackle not just to our kids but the progress in our community. "

To learn more about Empower Nevada Teachers or to take the pledge, click here.

