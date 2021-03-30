NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 10:50 P.M. All lanes of traffic are back open and officers are now looking for another vehicle involved in the crash.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a man driving a white sedan collided with a large truck which left the scene. The driver of the sedan was not hurt and did not appear to be impaired.

There are no further details regarding the semi truck or the driver. NHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on eastbound Interstate 80 is backing up traffic east of Sparks. It was first reported around 8:22 p.m. Monday night.

A KOLO 8 News Now crew at the scene says it appears that a single vehicle was involved, but no other information is available at this time.

One lane of eastbound traffic near the Mustang exit is currently blocked, causing major delays.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.