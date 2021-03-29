Advertisement

Vietnam War Veterans honored at remembrance ceremony

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “God bless our veterans, God bless the United States of America, Battle Born, Battle Ready,” Gen. Ondra L. Berry said during his speech at a Vietnam Veterans remembrance ceremony.

A powerful speech to remember a powerful moment in our nation’s history.

“We’re all proud people. We’re Americans,” said William Drummond, a Vietnam Veteran.

More than 100 military veterans and supporters came to Bartley Ranch to honor those who fought in the Vietnam War. For some, the ceremony was a long time coming.

“We needed a ‘thank you’ and we’re finally getting it whereas for many years we were just frowned upon when we came home,” said Bob Homann, a Vietnam Veteran.

“I wasn’t welcome going into college. It’s good to see things are changing,” added Drummond.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 put on the event to shine light on Vietnam War Veterans Day - now a national holiday. On March 29, 1973, the final combat units withdrew from Vietnam.

Homann and Drummond appreciated the recognition for their efforts.

“I met several people who were part of many services and discussed different things about our missions over there,” Homann said of his experience reminiscing.

“The more we do, the more we feel better about ourselves and the more the public seems to accept us a little bit more and more all the time,” Drummond said of the added respect he has gotten over the years.

Keynote speaker, Major General Ondra L. Berry, touched on the importance of giving back to one’s country. He also made a call to action - to support veterans and get involved in their causes.

After his speech, chapter members unveiled a mural listing names of Nevadans who died in Vietnam.

To get involved with chapter, visit their website.

