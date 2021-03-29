Advertisement

US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it’s looking at “additional actions” that the United Nations might take to respond to North Korea’s recent missile tests.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield wasn’t specific about what those actions might entail, but noted that the UN Security Council had met last week and renewed the mandate of experts who monitor sanctions against the North. The council is also expected to hold closed-door discussions on North Korea on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at additional actions that we might take,” Thomas-Greenfield said of the U.S. and other Security Council members.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington soon with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to discuss North Korea strategy as the administration finalizes a review of how to approach the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently returned from Tokyo and Seoul, said the three countries are united in dealing with the challenges posed by Pyongyang.

“What we’re seeing from Pyongyang in terms of these provocations does nothing to shake the resolve of our three countries along with allies and partners around the world to approach North Korea from a position of strength in order to diminish the threat that it poses to the region and beyond,” Blinken said.

On Monday, North Korea accused the UN of a “double standard” over its reaction to the launches, which violate UN sanctions, warning of serious consequences.

Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. Some experts say North Korea’s missile launches, the first of their kind in a year, were aimed at applying pressure on the Biden administration.

Past short-range missile launches by North Korea have typically drawn U.N. Security Council condemnations, but not fresh sanctions. North Korea was slapped with toughened U.N. sanctions in 2016-17 following its provocative run of missile and nuclear tests aimed at acquiring the capability of launching nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision