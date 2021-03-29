Advertisement

University of Nevada Reno to hold in-person graduations

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno has announced that it will celebrate its 2020 and 2021 graduates with in-person Commencement ceremonies.

University President Brian Sandoval made the announcement Monday morning with a video posted to Vimeo.

The Commencement for the 2020 graduates will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Ceremony times will be announced in the near future.

The Commencement for the 2021 graduates will be held between Thursday, May 13th and Saturday, May 15th.

Graduates will be allowed up to four guests. The ceremonies will also be live streamed.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremonies will not be rescheduled, but will be held virtually on Friday, May 14th.

