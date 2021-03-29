The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Asks for Virtual Community Input on Arlington Bridges Replacement Concepts

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process to replace the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is looking for input from the community. The RTC is inviting the community to participate virtually by watching a video presentation of the Arlington Avenue Bridges Replacement Project Feasibility Study and taking a survey. The survey is open through March 31, 2021.

Video: https://youtu.be/yAKUvzU8e0c

Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RTCArlingtonBridges

Comments: jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com<mailto:jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com

Website: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/arlington-avenue-bridges-project/ (La información también está disponible en español.)

The Arlington Avenue bridges, which were built in the 1930s, have been categorized as structurally deficient by NDOT. The RTC has begun the design process to replace them in the future. These bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area. The project needs to maintain a functional bridge over the river, improve safety and multimodal access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.

In the video presentation, the community will have a chance to learn about the work that has been done so far to define bridge-concept options, identify constraints, and determine potential costs. The community is also encouraged to take the survey to help the RTC as it continues the bridge-design process and selects aesthetic features.

Construction on the project is anticipated to start in 2025.