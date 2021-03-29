STIHL National Championship Air Races returning to the sky

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After canceling the 2020 races due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 57th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races return to the sky September 15-19.

“When we made the decision to cancel the 2020 races our team was disappointed but not deterred. We were determined to find a safe way to bring air racing back to Reno and have spent the last several months planning for 2021 and beyond,” said Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA.) “We are ready to safely and responsibly host another race week in Reno and celebrate the legacy that has kept us inspired and motivated during this year of challenges.”

Tickets for the event go on sale April 7.

According to a press release, fans can expect a new, more seamless online ticketing platform and updated refund policies.

“Last year forced us to step back and evaluate many aspects of our event including the ticket refund policy,” said Tony Logoteta, COO of RARA. “Ticket sales will be essential to helping us make this year’s event a success and to ease concerns about another cancelation or postponement we will be offering full refunds for any ticket purchased by May 31 in the event of a cancellation.”

Event organizers said the Reno Air Racing Association will be following all local health and safety guidelines.

“We can’t thank our community enough for rallying to help us raise enough money to move forward with this year’s event,” said Logoteta. “Their generosity enabled us to start planning for 2021 but we have a way to go to be on solid footing for the future. This year’s early ticket sales, donations, sponsorships and other upcoming fundraisers are more important than ever to help preserve the legacy of the event.”

Donations can be made online at AirRace.org or by check and mailed to 14501 Mt. Anderson St. Reno, NV 89506.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-514-3849 ahead of the event. For rolled over or renewed tickets, see the FAQ on the website.

