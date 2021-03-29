Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead following a two vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Victorian Ave. and 19th St.

The crash happened when the motorcyclist collided with a silver Mercedes SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Silver SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900

