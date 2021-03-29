Advertisement

Police: ‘No idea’ why man shot 5 people before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:17 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Investigators have “no idea” why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday.

A gun that Joshua Green, 27, used in Sunday’s deadly shooting spree was registered to him and had been legally purchased in 2020, according to Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis.

“As to why this occurred, we have no idea yet,” Davis said at a news conference. “Our homicide detectives are tirelessly investigating a motive, but it appears that the shooter acted alone.”

Police believe Green killed his parents — Douglas Green, 58, and Olivia Green, 62 — at their Baltimore County home before he drove over to a Royal Farms store in Essex just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Green blocked in another car in the store’s parking lot, got out and shot and killed Alpha Smith, 62, while she sat in her vehicle, according to Davis. Green then entered the store and fatally shot a customer, 43-year-old Silvesta Daye, near a cash register before wounding a store employee. Davis said the employee, a 22-year-old man, was in stable condition at a hospital on Monday.

After the shooting, police said, Green returned to his nearby home and set fire to his apartment before shooting himself. Police found the apartment engulfed in flames and Green dead in the parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives found the bodies of Green’s parents in their garage when they went to their home to notify them of their son’s death, according to Davis.

Davis said Green had “no criminal contacts with police” before the shootings.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said that there were “more questions than answers” about a “horrific and sickening event which changed the lives of many people.”

“For now, we know that four innocent people lost their lives and one person sustained serious injuries,” she said.

Hyatt said police have spoken to a relative of Green but she didn’t elaborate.

“When we are able to definitively have facts and information, we will relay that. We just want to make sure that we are putting out accurate information,” the chief said.

Green’s parents lived in an unincorporated part of Baltimore County called Baldwin. Daniel Brennaman, 73, a neighbor who lives two doors down from the couple’s home, said he noticed a police cruiser and saw a photographer out in front of the house while walking his dog on Sunday evening.

“A storm blew through here, and I thought it was a car accident around the corner,” he said. “I haven’t heard a thing.”

Brennaman said he has exchanged greetings and small talk with the couple but didn’t know them personally.

“I wave at him from time to time. He’s always working in his yard,” he said.

Royal Farms spokesperson Breahna Brown said Sunday that the company had no immediate comment on the shooting at its store.

___

The spellings of the names of the shooting victims and their ages have been corrected in this story.

__

Kunzelman reported from College Park, Md.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision