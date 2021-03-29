Advertisement

NDOT urging safety in school zones

Washoe county students will return from spring break.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County students will return to campus after being off for spring break. The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.

NDOT said parents should discuss school zone safety before their kids return to campus.

Reminders for Pedestrians:

· Plan your route.

· Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing.

· Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.

· Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure that there is safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.

· Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before crossing. When possible, cross at a crosswalk.

Reminders for drivers:

· Always drive attentively and obey all school zone traffic control, including reduced school zone speeds.

· When approaching school zones and crosswalks, reduce speed and be prepared to stop.

· Stop for pedestrians and bicyclists and wait for them to cross completely.

· Never pass a car that has stopped at a cross walk.

· Obey the three-foot rule: when passing a bicycle, allow for at least three feet of clearance between the vehicle and bicyclist.

· Never drive distracted or impaired.

· No speeding in school zones: Follow all school zone speed limits. Note that hours of reduced school zone speed limits vary per school- always be attentive

· No passing in school zones: Do not pass or overtake another vehicle traveling the same direction in a school zone. This includes on roads with multiple lanes in the same direction. Stop for/do not pass school buses stopping to pick up or let students out

· No U-turns in school zones

Meg Ragonese with NDOT said these are helpful reminders to avoid an accident or even fatality. “Any type of inattention in school zones could truly lead to tragedy and unfortunately we have seen that in recent years with some school zone fatalities in the Truckee Meadows.”

