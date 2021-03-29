Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A dry cold front will drop into the region bringing breezy southwest winds through tonight, switching to the north on Monday. Cooler weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday, before bouncing back Wednesday through Saturday. High pressure builds across the region midweek. Cooler and breezier conditions are possible next weekend as low pressure develops. This may also bring some light precipitation Easter Sunday into the following week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

