Law enforcement to monitor local school zones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a high school and an elementary school in the area of Harvard and Villanova Drive. Still some drivers don’t notice the school zone.

An officer with the Reno Police Department clocks the driver going 32 miles an hour in a 15 mile an hour zone.

The ticket will cost this driver including four demerits on his record.

“So the fines do increase,” says Lieutenant Scott Shaw with Reno Police Department Traffic Division. “They can double inside a school zone. And that can be a pretty steep price. It all depends upon how far over the speed limit you are driving, but even a simple one to five over it will cost you a couple hundred dollars if you are not careful with your speed,” says Shaw.

Shaw says Reno and Sparks Police as well as school police and Nevada Highway Patrol received a state grant last October to enforce school zone laws.

With COVID restrictions in place, the program geared down for a time.

But as access has opened, beginning the first day after spring break and beyond, law enforcement agencies will be out looking for crosswalk and U-turn violations, as well as drivers not adhering to speed zones--that’s the number one mistake drivers make.

“Without a doubt, speed,” says Shaw of what his officers see most frequently in a school zone.

Shaw says they are happy with the grant they received from the state, enforcing laws in school zones. So much so, they’ll apply for the grant again in October to do the same enforcement in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.