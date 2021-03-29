Churches kick off Holy Week with COVID restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Churches have taken a big step towards normalcy with the celebration of Palm Sunday. The day marks the beginning of Holy Week, which ends on Easter Sunday.

St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno opened it’s doors to the community, but also had to follow COVID guidelines. Social distance stickers are on the ground and every other church pew was blocked off with caution tape and a sign. It’s not unlike what you may see in a restaurant or grocery store.

What is different however, is how communion is now handled. Typically those participating would head up to the alter, where they would receive communion. Now, people receive communion at the pews.

They’ve also had some instances where they’ve reached capacity, which unfortunately means turning people away. It’s a lot to deal with, but it’s a night and day difference from what church officials had to go through last year.

“Last year, I had to leave the palms outside here for people to come and get them because they couldn’t come to mass,” said Father Chuck Durante, Director at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral.

Even with these restrictions, Father Durante says he’s just glad to have people in the church again and one of the things bringing people back is the COVID vaccines.

“Each week we’re able to say, ‘alright, who’s here that just came back after a year because you got your vaccine,’ and there’s always three or four or five hands at a mass saying, “yeah we’re back.’”

Tatsy and George Emery returned for the first time in a year. Both are two weeks out from their second vaccinations and are excited to be back.

“We felt confident being able to go back out and sort of be a part of the masses so to speak,” said Tatsy.

The Emerys are planning to continue going to church on a weekly basis.

Next up for St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral is Easter Sunday, which is April 4th. Father Durante says he’s not sure what will happen, but thinks the nice weather and significance of the holiday may bring in more people than usual.

“I’m hoping we don’t have to turn people away and yet, I also don’t want to discourage people from coming. So we’ll do our best to accommodate everyone and pray that it all works out.”

You can find more information about St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, including it’s mass schedule during Holy Week, here.

