Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision