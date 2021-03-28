Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at the south end of Spanish Springs Valley at Disc Drive burned 10 acres to 15 acres before it was put out.

The fire on farmland along Disc Drive started around 1:15 p.m. Both Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze.

It also led to the temporary closure of parts of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard.

No cause of fire has been disclosed.

Warm day in March and we have already supported @SparksFireDept @cityofsparks on a 10-15 acre brush/grass fire. Reminder that conditions can dry up quickly with warm and dry conditions. pic.twitter.com/mRZnnrHWx2 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) March 28, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: A brush fire at the south end of Spanish Springs Valley has led to the closure of two roads.

Disc Drive is closed from Galleria Way to Sparks Boulevard.

Sparks Boulevard is closed from Disc Drive to Shadow Lane.

The Sparks Fire Department is the primary agency handling the fire. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is lending support.

