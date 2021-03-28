Advertisement

Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres

By Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at the south end of Spanish Springs Valley at Disc Drive burned 10 acres to 15 acres before it was put out.

The fire on farmland along Disc Drive started around 1:15 p.m. Both Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze.

It also led to the temporary closure of parts of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard.

No cause of fire has been disclosed.

ORIGINAL STORY: A brush fire at the south end of Spanish Springs Valley has led to the closure of two roads.

Disc Drive is closed from Galleria Way to Sparks Boulevard.

Sparks Boulevard is closed from Disc Drive to Shadow Lane.

The Sparks Fire Department is the primary agency handling the fire. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is lending support.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The scene of a fire on Disc Drive.
The scene of a fire on Disc Drive.(Ben Deach/KOLO)

