Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police staged a crackdown on illegal street racing the night of Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Working together, RPD, Nevada Highway Patrol, Parole & Probation, and University of Nevada Police conducted a number of traffic stops in the Reno/Sparks area.

The enforcement resulted in 41 traffic citations, 2 misdemeanor citations for Open Containers in Public, 3 arrests for Driving Under the Influence, one arrest for Reckless Driving/Child Endangerment and 33 warnings for other traffic violations.

Police say you can expect more of these enforcement operations as the weather warms in the area.

The Reno Police Department warns, if you are to get caught racing, spectating or taking part in these races in any manner, the consequences include expensive citations, arrests and could result in the involved vehicles being impounded.

