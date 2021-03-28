Advertisement

Nevada reports 143 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:15 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 143 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals increased to 303,061 cases and 5,236 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.  

New cases for Nevada were below the two-week moving average of 196 cases per day.  

The state had averaged four deaths daily over the same span. Health officials said that of the 143 new cases, 142 of them were in Clark County. The state’s largest county that includes metro Las Vegas has had 234,031 cases and 4,096 deaths since the pandemic began.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

