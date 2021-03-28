Advertisement

Mysterious disease killing young bears in the Sierra Nevada

In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, a Black Bear eats a Kokanee salmon it caught in the Taylor...
In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, a Black Bear eats a Kokanee salmon it caught in the Taylor Creek in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP/Rich Pedroncelli)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) - A mysterious disease has stricken several young black bears captured in the Sierra Nevada, and one telltale sign is their fearlessness at being around humans.

California veterinarians said in the past 12 months, officials have captured four bears with encephalitis, which can be caused by a body’s immune system attacking itself.

Although bears normally shy away from humans, the sickly bears aren’t showing fear. Scientists have discovered five new viruses in some of the bears with the symptoms, but they have not determined whether the viruses are to blame for the disease.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision
A teacher helps a student in class.
LTCC Offering Limited In-Person Student Services, Face-to-Face Classes in Spring
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death