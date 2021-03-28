Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who died following a shooting at an apartment on Sullivan Lane in Sparks has been identified as 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez.

The shooting happened Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Sparks Police Department determined that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brian Rodriguez-Sigala, was a guest in the victim’s apartment when an argument broke out.

Police say gunshots were heard and Rodriguez-Sigala was seen running from the apartment.

The victim was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Saturday, authorities say they found Rodriguez-Sigala in the same area.

After being interviewed by detectives, he was booked for Open Murder and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

