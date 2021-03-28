Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified
Published: Mar. 27, 2021
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who died following a shooting at an apartment on Sullivan Lane in Sparks has been identified as 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez.
The shooting happened Friday, March 26, 2021.
The Sparks Police Department determined that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brian Rodriguez-Sigala, was a guest in the victim’s apartment when an argument broke out.
Police say gunshots were heard and Rodriguez-Sigala was seen running from the apartment.
The victim was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
On Saturday, authorities say they found Rodriguez-Sigala in the same area.
After being interviewed by detectives, he was booked for Open Murder and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.
