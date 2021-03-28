Advertisement

Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title

In this file photograph, Francis Ngannou in action against Stipe Miocic during a heavyweight...
In this file photograph, Francis Ngannou in action against Stipe Miocic during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston.(Gregory Payan | AP/Gregory Payan)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Mar. 28, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260 by stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round.

Ngannou avenged his blowout loss to Miocic in 2018 by demonstrating everything he has learned in the ensuing three years.

The first UFC heavyweight champion from Africa flattened Miocic twice early in the second finishing the fight Saturday night 52 seconds into the round.

After Ngannou won the first round, Miocic recovered from his first knockdown in the second round and even landed a right hand that stung Ngannou. The challenger replied with a picture-perfect left hook and dropped Miocic to the canvas again for the finish.

