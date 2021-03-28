Eastbound I-80 east of Sparks to have lane closures, restrictions

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Interstate 80 east of Sparks will be closed briefly or have restricted traffic Monday night and early Tuesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs a new digital highway information sign.

Eastbound I-80 between Vista Boulevard and the Lockwood exit will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. the evening of March 29 to 5 a.m. the following morning. During that same time frame, there will be eastbound closures of less than 20 minutes as the sign is installed over the highway.

The large electrical digital message sign, known as DMS, will be installed on eastbound I-80 between the Vista Boulevard and Lockwood exits. The sign provides important travel updates for a critical freight and commuter corridor on which travel has increased from 32,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to 46,000 vehicles daily in 2019, NDOT said in a statement. The sign will not be activated until full power connections are made.

Along with displaying public safety information, the sign will also tell drivers if an incident impacts the eastbound interstate in areas such as USA Parkway, allowing drivers to reroute and turn around at Mustang or other exits, NDOT said. The closest similar eastbound sign is located near Rock Boulevard. On westbound I-80, message boards in the Fernley and Mustang areas alert drivers of roadway incidents through the Truckee River canyon.

