Three dead in crash that closed US 95 in Nye County

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - SUNDAY UPDATE: U.S. 95 in Nye County reopened early Sunday after a crash killed three people.

The crash occurred between Beatty and Scotty’s Junction about 4 p.m. Saturday

The names of those involved have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash on US-95 in Nye County.

The crash led to a closure of the road in both directions.

NDOT confirmed on Twitter that all lanes were blocked at mile marker 99 at 5:09 p.m.on Saturday.

