Three dead in crash that closed US 95 in Nye County
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM PDT
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - SUNDAY UPDATE: U.S. 95 in Nye County reopened early Sunday after a crash killed three people.
The crash occurred between Beatty and Scotty’s Junction about 4 p.m. Saturday
The names of those involved have not been released.
ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash on US-95 in Nye County.
The crash led to a closure of the road in both directions.
NDOT confirmed on Twitter that all lanes were blocked at mile marker 99 at 5:09 p.m.on Saturday.
