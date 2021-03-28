Advertisement

Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate

Zane Floyd
Zane Floyd(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS - As lawmakers weigh the future of capital punishment in Nevada, Clark County prosecutors plan to seek a warrant of execution for a death row inmate.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, deputies from District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s appellate division could ask a judge to sign the paperwork for Zane Floyd in the coming weeks.

The 45-year-old Floyd was convicted of killing four people and wounding another inside a Las Vegas supermarket in June 1999.

The Review-Journal reports that Floyd’s federal appeals were exhausted last November. However, a bill introduced in the state Assembly would make Nevada the 24th state to abolish the death penalty and the sentences of 70 men on Death Row would be commuted to life in prison. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

