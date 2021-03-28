Advertisement

‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

By WDAY Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PARK, Minn. (WDAY) - A set of newborn twins in Minnesota will be celebrating their birthdays not only on different days but in different months after they were born five days apart.

Heather Perry never thought the babies she was carrying, scheduled to be born in May, would enter the world in such a crazy, unpredictable way. In February, 25 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. She was hospitalized, and weeks later, labor began.

“That evening, I woke up feeling a lot of pressure, and I knew she was coming,” Heather Perry said.

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came five days apart and in different months.(Source: Perry Family, WDAY via CNN)

Baby girl Olive was born Feb. 24, nine weeks early. She weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and her birth was so quick that her father, Chris Perry, actually missed it.

But Olive’s twin, baby boy Ashton, wasn’t ready to be born, so the doctors decided to wait. At one point, Heather Perry went into the neonatal intensive care unit to hold Olive while still carrying Ashton.

“Every time I would hold her, he would kick around in my stomach, like he just knew that she was up there but he was enjoying his extra space to sprawl out,” Heather Perry said.

Five days later, on March 1, Ashton finally entered the world. The gap means the twins will celebrate their birthdays not only on different days but in different months.

“It’s going to be a good story to tell at school, and everyone they meet they can tell that story to,” Chris Perry said.

The twins are still in the NICU, where they are slowly putting on weight. Their discharge date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision