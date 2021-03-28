2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments.

Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent.

In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage.

In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)