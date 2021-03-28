Advertisement

2 in Seattle, San Francisco face anti-Asian hate charges

Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in...
Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles , Saturday, March 27, 2021. The gathered crowd demanded justice for the victims of the Atlanta spa shooting and for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny. The "LA vs. Hate" initiative encourages people to call 211 if they are victims or witness an incident of hate.(Damian Dovarganes | AP?Damian Dovarganes)
By DAISY NGUYEN/Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, the latest in a series of rallies in response what many said has become a troubling surge of anti-Asian sentiments.

Prosecutors in Seattle and San Francisco have charged men with hate crimes in separate incidents that authorities say targeted people of Asian descent.

In Seattle, authorities say 51-year-old Christopher Hamner screamed profanities and threw things at cars in two incidents last week targeting women and children of Asian heritage.

In San Francisco, 53-year-old Victor Humberto Brown faces hate crime charges and felony assault after police say he used an anti-Asian slur and punched an Asian American man multiple times at a bus stop.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision
A teacher helps a student in class.
LTCC Offering Limited In-Person Student Services, Face-to-Face Classes in Spring
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death