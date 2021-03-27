Sports Caravan, 3/26

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring football is officially here.

The first Friday of the new season marked week four of Northern Nevada’s shortened high school football slate in 2021 and the playmakers were out in full effect.

Our Game of the Week took us to Damonte Ranch, where it was a showdown between the top two teams in our Great 8 in Bishop Manogue and the Mustangs. Our Stud of the Week came from that contest while our Team of the Week handled business at home in Sparks.

We’ve got just two weeks left of action on the Sports Caravan! You better hop on before you miss out!

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Part Two:

Part Three:

Saturday’s Fernley at Fallon game:

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.