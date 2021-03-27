Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 3/26

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:19 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring football is officially here.

The first Friday of the new season marked week four of Northern Nevada’s shortened high school football slate in 2021 and the playmakers were out in full effect.

Our Game of the Week took us to Damonte Ranch, where it was a showdown between the top two teams in our Great 8 in Bishop Manogue and the Mustangs. Our Stud of the Week came from that contest while our Team of the Week handled business at home in Sparks.

We’ve got just two weeks left of action on the Sports Caravan! You better hop on before you miss out!

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Part Two:

Part Three:

Saturday’s Fernley at Fallon game:

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin V. submitted this photograph of the brush fire in the Disc Drive area.
Spanish Springs brush fire reaches 10 acres to 15 acres
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a silver Mercedes SUV.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Victorian Ave.
Street racers gather at the corner of Mill and Edison at midnight on a Saturday in September.
Reno Police issue dozens of citations for street racing
Zane Floyd
Clark County seeks execution warrant for a Death Row inmate
Brian Rodriguez-Sigala
Victim in Sullivan Ln. shooting identified

Latest News

Dominique Hall, UNR senior believes this decision wouldn't have been made without students...
UNR In-Person Commencement Reaction
A crash on I-80 near Mustang causing delays for eastbound traffic.
NHP investigating hit and run crash involving semi
University of Nevada campus
Senior reacts to UNR in-person commencement decision
A teacher helps a student in class.
LTCC Offering Limited In-Person Student Services, Face-to-Face Classes in Spring
To date, more than 5,100 people in our state have died because of this deadly virus.
Remembering Washoe County’s First COVID-19 death