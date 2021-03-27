Shooting victim in Sparks identified

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE MAR. 29: The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man found dead just after midnight Saturday morning on Vance Way near Rock Boulevard in Sparks.

Fernando Mendez-Aguirre, 38, of Sparks, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

