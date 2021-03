RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weekend will be sunny and warm, with the first temperatures in the 70s in the forecast for western Nevada. Next week will start with a cool-down, which will come with some Monday wind. This change will be a dry one for most of our region. Temperatures will warm again for the latter half of next week, heading into Easter Weekend. -Jeff