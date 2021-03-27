Reno woman waiting several months for PUA benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Latasha Small says she lost her job as a janitor for commercial buildings in Washoe County about nine months ago.

“Have you been paid at all?” asked KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“Nothing,” Small responded.

“What does this money mean for you?” Bond.

“Survival. Everyday expenses. It’s not cheap trying to raise a 7-year-old,” Small said of her grandson.

Her first application for unemployment insurance was denied so she applied for pandemic unemployment assistance otherwise known as PUA in August.

”You said there was an issue with that?” Bond.

“My second appeal was due to the fact that they said that I did not prove my self-employment,” Small.

She sent in her tax records from 2019 and says her application was finally accepted and then the months long wait began.

“Latasha, you called DETR multiple times. how has that gone?” Bond.

“The wait time has done down by far. You can’t speak to a supervisor. Basically, you get told the same thing every time. I stopped calling because I’m just told the same thing. We’re waiting for an appeal,” Small.

“You just told me you called Washoe Legal Services last week to get some sort of guidance. What did you learn?” Bond.

“The lady says it’ll been six to nine months for the appeal process to go through so I’m right at like six months,” Small.

“Latasha, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“I think he’s showing compassion as far as trying to get some programs implemented, but it’s not moving quick enough,” Small.

Small says she had an interview for a job on Tuesday, March 23.

She’s been out of work most of this time because she home schools her 7-year-old grandson, but he’ll go back to four days of school during the week of March 29, which will open up her schedule to work.

