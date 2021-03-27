Nevada jobless rate improves a tick in February, to 8.3%

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada added jobs in February and the state unemployment office reported the jobless figure improved a tick, to 8.3%.

A State Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation report on Thursday was an improvement from 8.5% in January. But it was still more than twice the record low of 3.6% in February 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic arrived a month later, prompting casino and business closures and pushing and Nevada’s unemployment figure past 30% last April.

Nationally, the U.S. Labor Department put the Las Vegas jobless rate in January at 9.9%, ranking second behind the Los Angeles area among large metropolitan areas.

