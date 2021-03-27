Deadly force and mental patient policies required for law enforcement under AB 268

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in January 2020, Sparks Dispatch received a call from Miciah Lee’s mother.

“He said he was going to kill himself either by you guys or himself,” Lee’s mother told the dispatcher.

The call, body camera footage, maps and commentary from Sparks Police all appear in a critical incident released by Sparks Police,

On that night, Sparks Police eventually meet with her on a street where Lee had already struck cars parked near the curb.

“Is he still driving?” asks a Sparks Police Officer “Yes.” Said Lee’s Mother. “His old guardian gave him a stupid car,” she said.

Police eventually catch up with the 18 year old Lee, who is asked repeatedly to get out of the car. At 15h and Rock Boulevard, Lee has rear ended another vehicle, and attempts to force his way through the car and intersection. He drives up on the sidewalk and heads down Rock Boulevard.

Police catch up with Lee and his disabled car further down the road.

Asked repeatedly to get out of the car, an officer opens the driver’s door and sees a Glock handgun in Lee’s lap. Lee is fatally shot.

“Because I’m a mother and have two sons,” Assembly Lisa Krasner says of the incident she and her sons watched on the news. “It had a big impact on me Terri. And I thought there just has to be a better way to do this,” she says about her bill AB 268.

The shooting was ruled justified by Washoe County’s District Attorney.

None the less Krasner’s bill if past, would require all law enforcement agencies in Nevada to have written policies concerning deadly force and persons who are a danger to themselves.

Washoe County Sheriff’s representative Corey Solferino says the department already has such policies in place. He testified such policies are evolving.

“The recent completion of our on-line survey we are taking public support and public comments and making those into additional policies,” testified Deputy Solferino. He said the department is in complete favor of the assembly bill presented by Krasner.

Metro police from Clark County also testified in favor of the bill as did the NAACP as well as Nevada’s Attorney General’s Office. However, no action was taken on AB 268.

Kranser says her bill will not only impact all Sheriffs Offices in Nevada; there are 17 of them, but municipalities as well.

