Sparks Police searching for attempted purse snatcher

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the person who tried to steal a woman’s purse.

It happened March 21, 2021 in the area of Howard and O’Callahan.

Police said the woman was walking and the suspect knocked her to the ground trying to steal her purse.

The victim was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video, but authorities are asking the public to help identify him.

If you know anything, call Sparks Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

