Sparks man charged, woman passenger still unidentified in chase

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -New details are emerging about that * high-speed chase* that ended with the death of a woman Wednesday.

It began when Sparks Police located a stolen pickup in the Nugget Parking Garage. As they attempted to arrest the driver, he sped off, heading east on Interstate 80. Other officers placed a spike strip at the Derby Dam exit and the chase ended there.

The man--identified as 27-year-old Sparks resident Michael Hunter -- exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

His woman passenger got out, but it was immediately apparent she had suffered some sort of trauma. Officers began life-saving measures on her, but she died at the scene.

Hunter was booked on multiple charges including battery and assault with a deadly weapon, related to the ramming of several police cars.

The woman remains unidentified, her cause of death pending an autopsy. It is not believed her injuries were related to the chase or the crash. The investigation is continuing.

