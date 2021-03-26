Advertisement

Sparks man charged, woman passenger still unidentified in chase

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -New details are emerging about that * high-speed chase* that ended with the death of a woman Wednesday.

It began when Sparks Police located a stolen pickup in the Nugget Parking Garage. As they attempted to arrest the driver, he sped off, heading east on Interstate 80. Other officers placed a spike strip at the Derby Dam exit and the chase ended there.

The man--identified as 27-year-old Sparks resident Michael Hunter -- exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

His woman passenger got out, but it was immediately apparent she had suffered some sort of trauma. Officers began life-saving measures on her, but she died at the scene.

Hunter was booked on multiple charges including battery and assault with a deadly weapon, related to the ramming of several police cars.

The woman remains unidentified, her cause of death pending an autopsy. It is not believed her injuries were related to the chase or the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hunter
Man identified who led police on chase; no explanation yet how woman died
Jonathan Collin Autry
Carson City prison camp walkaway arrested in Sacramento homicide
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots
Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe
Washoe sheriff detectives want to talk to anonymous Secret Witness tipster
The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.
Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash

Latest News

Elon Musk
Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law
Nevada Equal Rights Amendment
Equal Rights Amendment Moving Through Nevada Legislature
SJR 8 the Equal Rights Amendment presented to Nevada Legislature
Equal Rights Amendment to appear on 2022 Nevada Ballot
Chase Drive arrested
More Details In I-80 Chase; Death Still Unexplained
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather