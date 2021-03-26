Advertisement

Reno DMV to launch new REAL ID campaign

“Do you really need a REAL ID?”
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno DMV says it will launch a new ‘Real ID’ campaign in April. The ad campaign will say, ‘Do you really need a Real ID?’ versus ‘Get your Real ID.’

The original deadline was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. DMV Administrator Sean Sever said, “Just go to our website getrealnevada.com and decide for yourself, do I really need one or not?”

He continued, “If you are not going to be traveling or visiting federal buildings, don’t worry about it, you don’t need to do something before the October 1st deadline.” The DMV estimates nearly 680,000 people don’t have the Real ID.

Sever said the new phrase will educate people about their options and prevent large crowds at the DMV. “The pandemic forced us into this change, when we had people waiting outside and appointments not available for three months, we didn’t want to add to it by saying, hey come get our REAL ID.”

Getting a REAL ID must be done in person. If you plan on traveling later in the year Sever suggests making an appointment sooner rather than later.

