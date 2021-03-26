Advertisement

Rare 1822 gold coin fetches record $8.4M at auction in Vegas

This image taken from video provided by Stack's Bowers Galleries shows the back of a 1822 Half...
This image taken from video provided by Stack's Bowers Galleries shows the back of a 1822 Half Eagle $5 piece gold coin from the D. Brent Pogue Collection that was sold at Stack's Bowers Galleries in Las Vegas. The coin trading world has a new gold standard, after the only known 1822 half eagle $5 piece in private hands sold at auction in Las Vegas for $8.4 million, experts said Friday, March 26, 2021. (Stack's Bowers Galleries via AP)(AP)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The coin trading world has a new gold standard with the $8.4 million sale at auction of the only known 1822 half eagle $5 piece in private hands.

Coin experts confirmed the coin that traded hands Thursday in Las Vegas is one of three of its kind in existence and the price was the highest for a U.S. gold coin struck by the U.S. Mint.

The buyer remained anonymous. The price approaches the most ever for a U.S. coin, after a 1794 U.S. “Flowing Hair” silver dollar that once fetched $10 million.

Thursday’s members-only auction was by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

