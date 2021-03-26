Nevada makes progress on vaccines amid minor uptick in cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials reported 445 new coronavirus cases, reflecting a minor uptick from the average number the state has reported over the past two weeks.

There were also 11 new deaths reported Friday.

A total of more than 302,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,226 have died in Nevada since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Recently, the state has reported far fewer cases and deaths than it did at the peak of a surge several months ago. Still, officials are monitoring whether relaxed prevention measure that accompanied the decline could be leading to another surge in cases.

