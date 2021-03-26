Advertisement

Nevada casinos get more gamblers, but revenues still lag

By Ken Ritter
Mar. 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos are getting more gamblers back a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, but house winnings on the Las Vegas Strip still lagged in February.

That’s according to a key state Gaming Control Board report showing February casino winnings and revenues nearly flat statewide compared to January and down nearly 26% from February of 2020.

A board analyst noted the Las Vegas Strip accounted for nearly 92% of the statewide decrease in monthly casino winnings.

McCarran International Airport said Thursday that international passenger traffic was down nearly 95% in February compared with the same month a year ago.

