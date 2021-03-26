Early-morning fire damages vacant home in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to an early-morning fire at a vacant house on E. 9th Street Friday. Investigators say the home had been vacant for 3 years and homeless people were living there.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a house on E. 9th Street near Silverada Boulevard. The fire was a reported by a driver passing by.

A large amount of trash and debris, inside and outside the home, hindered firefighting efforts.

No injuries are reported at this time. Firefighters are working to determine if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

