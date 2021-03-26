Advertisement

COVID-19 variant confirmed in Quad-County area

Carson City health officials confirm the area's first case of the B.1.1.7 Variant of COVID-19.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials in Carson City confirmed Friday the area’s first case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.

The variant was detected in someone who lives in Carson City.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the resident has no travel history and no known exposures. Health officials are conducting contact tracing to help reduce the spread of the variant.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2020, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Current ongoing studies suggest that the antibodies generated through vaccination with the currently authorized Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines recognize this variant. However, it is still unknown how this variant impacts the effectiveness of the authorized vaccines, officials said.

CCHHS is urging the public to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when sick, practicing proper hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated when eligible.

Coronavirus variants graphic.
UK COVID-19 variant surges in Washoe County

