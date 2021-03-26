Buy a sandwich, support Big Brothers Big Sisters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The three Jersey Mike’s locations in Reno and Sparks will 100 percent of the sales on March 31 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

BBBSNN is Jersey Mike’s Northern Nevada charity partner. The group offers one-on-one mentoring for at-risk youth.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating to 150 charities across the country.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on the Day of Giving when 100% of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. Cancro started the company when he was 17 years old.

More information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada: http://www.bbbsnn.org/

