Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law

DETROIT (AP) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board.

The board on Thursday found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union.

Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization.

The United Auto Workers union called the decision a victory. Tesla did not respond to messages seeking comment.

