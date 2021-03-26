Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board.
The board on Thursday found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union.
Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization.
The United Auto Workers union called the decision a victory. Tesla did not respond to messages seeking comment.
