University of Nevada teams up with The Brewer’s Cabinet to create Wolf Pack Ale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Silver and Blue now has an official brew. Alongside The Brewer’s Cabinet, the University of Nevada has introduced Wolf Pack Ale.

“We’ve always wanted to do a Wolf Pack beer,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada’s Associate Athletics Director. “We’ve just never had the time to do it the right way.”

Hartley - whose role includes overseeing the Pack’s strategic communications and licensing and branding - says he first thought of creating a branded beer roughly five years ago. When the COVID-19 pandemic suspended sports across the country, the opportunity arose.

“In my mind, craft beer is inherently local,” said Hartley, who calls himself a “semi-retired” home brewer (an award-winning one). “Finding a local partner for that was important.”

“The Brewer’s Cabinet checked all the boxes.”

Mike Connolly, who opened The Brewer’s Cabinet in 2012, says the chance to work with the University was something they could’ve never imagined.

”Instead of choosing a big beer company, they chose us - a local beer company - to try and support us,” said Connolly. “We feel very honored and special to be part of the Wolf Pack.”

Wolf Pack Ale is German-style Kolsch beer, which craftbeer.com calls “crisp, delicate and oh-so-drinkable.”

“We put some hops into it. We dry-hopped it,” said Connolly of Wolf Pack Ale, which is 4.9% ABV. “It gives it some more flavor and nose.”

“We wanted something that was approachable to a wide variety of beer lovers,” said Hartley.

The nearly yearlong project is now a reality, with the officially licensed beer creating a new revenue stream for both entities as we emerge from the pandemic.

And both sides see this unique, local partnership lasting a long time.

“It’s so cool to see we have a beer called Wolf Pack Ale. I went to school here, went to the football games,” said Connolly. “My partner Chris played baseball for Nevada. So it’s just really exciting for us.”

Morrey Distributing Co., a third local partner, has begun sending kegs of Wolf Pack Ale to various area bars and restaurants. You can also expect to soon see cans of it at most grocery and liquor stores in town.

“We want this to be a staple in this community. We want it to be on tap at every bar and restaurant and when you go to Wolf Pack games,” said Hartley. “We want people to enjoy it and enjoy it responsibly.”

