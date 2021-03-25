UK COVID-19 variant surges in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District on Thursday said there have been 31 new cases of the more contagious UK COVID-19 variant since March 17.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is easier to catch and is more deadly.

The health district said the UK variant seems to be spread through youth sporting events, private gatherings and travel. There are 45 known UK variant cases in Washoe County.

The health district noted face coverings are still required when out in public.

The B.1.1.7 variant originated in the United Kingdom. Washoe County. The B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa is also in Washoe County and was the first to arrive.

The Nevada State Public Health Lab detects the B.1.1.7 variant and those tests must be done through the Washoe County Health District and Renown health. To schedule a test, go to the health district website or call 775-328-2427.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.